Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 474,640 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.83.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

