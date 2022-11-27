Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.11. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

