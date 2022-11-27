Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 100,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,395,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
Amyris Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amyris by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $5,036,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
See Also
