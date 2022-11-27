Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.02

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 9972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

