Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.02

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 9972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
Amalgamated Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
