Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.43), with a volume of 280533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.72).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 21.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.03.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

