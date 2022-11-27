Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 4.2%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 15,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 675,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,124,244 shares of company stock worth $103,858,662 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.