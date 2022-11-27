AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 24,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
