AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 24,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

