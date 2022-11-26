UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 229,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

