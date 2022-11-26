Trexquant Investment LP Invests $557,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

