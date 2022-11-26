Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Agora worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of API. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.62 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

