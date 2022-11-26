Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,810 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $62,043,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 43.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after buying an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Overstock.com Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

