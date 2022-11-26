Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,733 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $812.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $825.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $760.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

