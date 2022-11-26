Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

