Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 887,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

