Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 180,663 Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FACA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $489,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NYSE:FACA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

