Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,270 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,759. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

