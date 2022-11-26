Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 227.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Owens Corning by 50.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.