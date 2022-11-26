Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $50,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

