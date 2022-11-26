Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.