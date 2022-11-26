Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

