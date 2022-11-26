Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 419,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
