Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 419,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

PLUG opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

