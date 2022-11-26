Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 583.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.