Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.76 Million Stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.61% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Price Performance

WWAC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

