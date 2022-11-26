Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 688,905 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $16,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 362,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

