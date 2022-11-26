Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.08 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

