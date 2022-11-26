Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 78,413 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 182,355.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

