Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,258 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $266.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

