Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 24,777 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.64%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

