Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 0.2 %

LEA stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lear

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.