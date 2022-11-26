Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 200,000 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 920,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 548,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $10.72 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

