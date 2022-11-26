Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 55,264 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,910,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 946,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

