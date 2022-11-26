Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,569 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.59 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

