Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,667 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

