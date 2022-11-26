Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 944 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

DKS stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

