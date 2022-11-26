Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Polaris by 69.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

