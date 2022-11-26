Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.