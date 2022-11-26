Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $700,864.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

