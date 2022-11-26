Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.01 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 69.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

