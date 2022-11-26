Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 14,900 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at SouthState
In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Stock Up 0.5 %
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.
SouthState Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Featured Stories
