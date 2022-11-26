Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.4 %

MGM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.