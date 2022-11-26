Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Burlington Stores worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,791,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

