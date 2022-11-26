CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,728,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

