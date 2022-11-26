CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

