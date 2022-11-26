CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV opened at $65.39 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.