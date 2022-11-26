CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:RE opened at $334.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.