CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $331.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and have sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

