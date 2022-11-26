CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

RNP opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.