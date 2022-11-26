CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

