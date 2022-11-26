CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Booking by 3,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,917.77.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

