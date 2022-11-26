CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DocuSign by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

